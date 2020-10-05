Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, October 5, 2020

The late Tom Kirwan

The death has occurred of Tom Kirwan, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Formerly of Togher, Dundalk and Drogheda County Louth. Husband of the late Dinah. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Anne, son Padraig, son-in-law Shay, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandchildren Liam, Sean, Eunan, Nathan, Laoise, David and Sadhbh, great-granddaughter Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Tom's remains will arrive on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Monasterboice Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Kirwan family can use the online service at RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Joe Challoner

The death has occurred of Joe Challoner, Banbridge and formerly Thomastown, Kilkenny), died October 3 peacefully at his home. Joe, Late of 160 Peggys Loaning. Loving partner of Sharon and much loved father of Sabrina, Conner, Rachael and Aoife, brother of Michael and Francie and the late Johnny.

Due to current regulations the family home and funeral Mass is strictly private. Those wishing to may view the funeral mass online via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-therese on Wednesday, October 7, at noon. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, children, son in law Dane, grandchildren Ben, Tagdh, Theo and Manus, brother, sister, brother in law, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.