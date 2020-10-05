Boost for Castlecomer and Callan organisations as stability funding confirmed

A local social enterprise organsation and a supported care home are to receive a welcome financial boost as part of the latest round of the Covid-19 Stability Fund.

An announcement this morning includes €200,000 for Castlecomer Demesne CLG, while Mount Carmel Supported Care Home in Callan is to get €45,551. The funding, from the Dormant Accounts Fund, is designed to support community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

The funding for Castlecomer Demesne CLG, which manages the Discovery Park, has been welcomed by local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick.

"It's a much welcomed contribution to a very important piece of infrastructure and a community facility in Castlecomer," he said.

"Castlecomer Discovery Park has been a beacon for all of North Kilkenny, and this is very important to the whole area."

"I also want to welcome a number of new businesses that have opened in Castlecomer in recent weeks, and as the local councillor, I want to wish them every success. I am looking forward to further positive announcements in the coming months."

Local TD John Paul Phelan said he was delighted that the fourth tranche of Stability Funding, worth €4.29 million, will be provided to organisations nationwide.

“The Covid-19 stability fund is designed to support community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic. The past few months have been extremely challenging for these organisations in Kilkennny City and county and elsewhere and they need support," said the Fine Gael TD.

“Once-off cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society. This will help with short term cash flow issues caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

“This includes organisations from both phase 1 and 2 (unincorporated charities) of the fund and is on top of three previous tranches of funding announced in June, July and September 2020 which allocated funding of over €25 million to 489 organisations."

Today's announcement follows another funding boost - for sport and physical activity in Kilkenny - at the end of last month. Some €107,000 was allocated to Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The allocation was part of a total investment package of €7.3m in Dormant Accounts Funding announced by Sport Ireland for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures countrywide. Sport Ireland’s investment aims to engage with communities across the country, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.

Included in the allocation to Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership is Community Sports Hub Phase 5 (€20,000); Innovation Fund (€65,000); Volunteer Training & Support Programme (€15,000) and Youth Leadership (€7,000).