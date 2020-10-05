Over €15.4 million additional funding for IT Carlow and WIT for collaborative projects

Over €15.4 million is being allocated to projects led by both IT Carlow and WIT to fund additional collaboration with other colleges and with industry inside and outside of the region, local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris today announced 22 projects are to be funded under the Human Capital Initiative. Five of the successful projects are headed up by Institutes of Technology in the region, Deputy Phelan says.

Innovative methods of teaching and delivery will be promoted on these projects, so that learners will benefit from improved quality and more engaging ways of learning on enterprise-focused courses, providing lifelong learning and upskilling opportunities for all.

“These projects will develop and change teaching and learning," said Deputy Phelan.

"This global pandemic has reinforced the need for us all to be agile and diverse. Crucially though it requires us to develop new skills and equip the next generation with the critical importance to the economy and the workplace of the future.”

The projects headed up by IT Carlow to receive funding include:

· €6,904,176 towards realising the potential of recognition of prior learning and lifelong learning in Irish higher education

· €1,725,343 for a Centre for Insurance, Risk and Data Analytics Studies (CIRDAS)

· €2,568,083 towards a project with DCU designed to support a Postgraduate Certificate in Innovative Materials for Industry

The successful projects headed up by WIT are:

· €2,152,349 for Additive Manufacturing Advancing the South East, a project which will see it collaborate with Carlow and with industry in the region

· €2,048,180 towards Strengthening and Protecting the Funds Industry in Ireland, a project which also involves CIT as well as Kilkenny-based State Street

"The additional funding will increase the South East’s appeal as a great place to study, to work, a hive of innovation and a region where academics work closely with industry to ensure we emerge from COVID as a stronger, more independent rural economy," said Deputy Phelan.