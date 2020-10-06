Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The late Joe Challoner

The death has occurred of Joe Challoner, Banbridge and formerly Thomastown, Kilkenny), died October 3 peacefully at his home. Joe, Late of 160 Peggys Loaning. Loving partner of Sharon and much loved father of Sabrina, Conner, Rachael and Aoife, brother of Michael and Francie and the late Johnny.

Due to current regulations the family home and funeral Mass is strictly private. Those wishing to may view the funeral mass online via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-therese on Wednesday, October 7, at noon. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, children, son in law Dane, grandchildren Ben, Tagdh, Theo and Manus, brother, sister, brother in law, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.