Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The late Anna Connolly (née Bowe)

The death has occurred of Anna Connolly (née Bowe), Dublin Road, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday October, 5. Predeceased by her husband Seán, brothers Paddy and Kieran and sister Kitty. Sadly mourned by her children Niall, Róisín, Máirín and Sinéad, grandchildren Eoghan, Cormac, Aoibh, Ellen, Katie, Conor and Ailbhe, sons-in-law Colm and Eamon, daughter-in-law Méabh, brother Johnny, sisters Chris and Maureen, extended families, relatives and friends.

In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for family only (25 people) will take in St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown on Wednesday at noon followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence to Anna's family may do so on the page provided at RIP.ie. The Connolly family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.Anna's Requiem mass can be viewed by pressing the link https://youtu.be/hSjx6y9zDRQ

The late Michael Cummins

The death has occurred of Michael Cummins, Attateemore, Slieverue, Kilkenny, who died on Tuesday, October 6, peacefully, at Signa Care, Ferrybank surrounded by his loving family, Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (nee Breen), son Ivan, daughters Karen (Miller) and Róisín (Cummins), daughter-in-law Diane, sons-in-law Gary and Dave, grandchildren Daniel, Amy, Sarah, Evan, Robert and Max, great-grandchildren CJ and Lily, brother John, sisters Mary (Cummins), Elizabeth (Kiely), Catherine (Martin) and Rosaleen (Halligan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Michael's removal will take place on Thursday, October 8, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons's Association Ireland, c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank. To view Michael's Mass, please click link below at 11.50am on Thursday https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Michael's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The late Jim Kilbride

The death has occurred of Jim Kilbride, Russellstown, The Rower, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his loving wife Sarah, brothers and sisters Ned, Mick, Pat, May, Tess and Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving son Michael, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Catriona, James and Denis, sisters Angela and Eileen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

A private funeral for family and friends will take place on Thursday, October 8, in The Church of The Assumption, The Rower, with burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. (max 25 in the Church, social distancing guidelines will apply). Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The New Community Hospital, New Ross via the following link: https://www.nrch.ie/.

To view Jim's Mass at 11am on Thursday, October 8, please click on the following link https://youtu.be/nqplJukAw7k. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message on the condolences link at RIP.ie.

The late Richard (Richie) O'Shea

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) O'Shea, Cloneen, Crettyard, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Richie will be sadly missed by his close friends and neighbours. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Richie's Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday for friends and neighbours, in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe at 10.30am followed by Private Cremation.

Please note max. of 25 people allowed in the Church. Richie's Requiem Mass can be viewed from Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe online streaming service on Thursday (October 8) at 10.30am by using the following link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the 'Condolences' section of RIP.ie.

The late John Walsh

The death has occurred of John Walsh, Ballymun, formerly of Poppintree and Gordon, Kilkenny, retired Oscar Security, FAS, Jamestown Road and retired Irish Defence Forces, McKee Barracks) October 5. Peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, loving father of Thomas, Deborah and the late Lisa and beloved grandfather of the late Vanessa. Sadly missed by his family, sister Anne, grandchildren Laura, Daniel, Jessica, Natalie and Naomi, in-laws and partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but can be viewed online at 10am on Saturday, October 10, at https://www.churchservices.tv/ballymunstj. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the Condolences section below on www.rip.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mater Hospital Foundation, 54 Eccles Street, Dublin 7 or at https://www.materfoundation.ie. House private.