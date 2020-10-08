Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, October 8, 2020

The late Johanna Delaney

The death has occurred of Johanna Delaney, 4 Lower Main Street, Gowran,Kilkenny died Wednesday, October 7 peacefully in the loving care of Mairead and all her wonderful staff in Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Myles. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren great - great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, brother, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from noon on Thursday. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in the church of The Assumption, Gowran. Burial immediately afterwards in Calvary cemetery, Graiguenamanagh. Family flowers only donations to Dalton House Day Care Centre and Dementia Ireland. Due to Government advice a private family funeral will take place. Condolences can be left on RIP.ie.

The late Bridget Hackett (nee Reid)

The death has occurred of Bridget Hackett (nee Reid) (Seville Lodge, Callan Road, Kilkenny) October 7, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Bridget, beloved wife of the late Jimmy and much loved mother of Willie and Mary, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Tommy, sisters Nellie and Teresa, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Debbie, Damien, Tara, Darren and Stephen, great-granddaughter Anna, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place for Bridget, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Friday (9th Oct.) in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown (max of 25 in church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/AIOWNmK9oZM. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Bridget's family, please do so at RIP.IE.