Kilkenny golfers to hit the ‘green’ target with new iniative

On Saturday in Kilkenny Golf Club, Kilkenny Lions Club and Kilkenny County Council launched a significant environmental initiative funded by the Council’s Waste Prevention Program.

The launch was performed by Pat O’Hanlon, President of Kilkenny Lions Club and Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council and was held at the conclusion of the Lions Club’s annual fundraising golf classic. The classic was very successful with all proceeds going to the Samaritans Kilkenny.

This initiative developed by the Lions Club is a plastic bag replacement project for golf classics and includes simple steps to make the game of golf as green as possible. The newly designed recyclable paper bag for use by golfers to carry refreshments when playing golf replaces the traditional plastic bag. The bag also includes an environmental message which encourages waste prevention and recycling. The front of the bag has the logos of both organizations and inside the bag golfers will find a number of thought provokers including what actions golfers can take to reduce their environmental footprint. Doheny Wheelie Bins have also sponsored a dedicated recycling bin located where golfers leave the course after their round of golf.

Pat O’Hanlon, President Kilkenny Lions Club, thanked the Lions sub group who developed this project and this follows on from the Environmental Charter adopted by the club earlier this year.

He also thanked Kilkenny County Council for their support.

Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council said he was delighted to see this unique environmental collaboration between the Council and the Lions Club which asks golfers to green their game. The Councils waste prevention programme funds many such community projects.