Kilkenny libraries get €13,270 for supports

There's been a welcome boost for Kilkenny libraries with confirmation of a €11,943 allocation from the Department to be matched with council funding, for a total of €13,270.

It's for the development of Sensory Resources for Autism Spectrum Disorder students, families, health professionals and teachers.

It's part of a total funding package of €713,500 that will be channelled through the country’s libraries. Older people, families with low literacy skills and disadvantaged and marginalised groups are to benefit. Some €650,000 will be provided from the 2020 Dormant Accounts Action Plan and €63,500 will be provided from Libraries funding, which is administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The funding has a specific focus and is aimed at groups such as the elderly, the Traveller Community, those with disabilities and people living in Direct Provision.

Part of the funding will be used to purchase literacy/numeracy digital skills licences/apps to assist people with low literacy levels, learning differences, visual or hearing impairments.