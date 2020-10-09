Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, October 8, 2020

The late Johanna O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Johanna O'Sullivan, Licketstown, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny Johanna passed away peacefully in Mooncoin Residential Centre. Deeply regretted by her brother William, sister Mary, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public (max 25 people in Church), Johanna's remains will arrive at St. Kevin's Church, Carrigeen on Friday (via her residence) for requiem mass at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Please wear masks if attending. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the O'Sullivan family, can use the online service at RIP.ie.

The late Paddy Cody

The death has occurred of Paddy Cody, 6 Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. October 8, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, Paddy, beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of Martina, sadly missed by his loving daughter, brother John, sister Noleen, son-in-law John, grandsons Darren and Robbie, great grandchildren Amelia and Layla May, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place for Paddy, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30am on Saturday, October 10, in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 25 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Paddy's family please do so at RIP.ie.