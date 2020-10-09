€60,000 funding boost for Kilkenny's unique city walls

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan has announced €60,000 funding towards the long-term survival of Kilkenny City’s unique walls.

The City Walls are one of 71 projects across 30 local authorities to receive funding from the Department of Heritage, for which Malcolm Noonan has responsibility.

“In 2005, as a local representative, I was involved in the drawing up of the City Walls Conservation Plan which recognised their heritage value in defining the extent, layout and status of the medieval city," said Minister of State Noonan.

"It is humbling to think that this week I am playing a part in their ongoing conservation with this allocation through the new Community Monuments Fund.”

Minister Noonan’s announcement of funding for a wide range of heritage projects comes under the July Jobs Stimulus package, in place to offset some of the effects of Covid-19 by revitalising the economy, providing protection for small businesses and getting people back to work. The Community Monuments Fund has been established as part of the €1.4m in additional capital earmarked for national monuments under the Stimulus Plan.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites. It contains a number of different measures aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to monuments and improving their presentation and also building resilience in monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.

The Community Monuments Fund is investing essential capital in our valuable archaeological heritage to help owners and custodians of archaeological monuments to safeguard them into the future for the benefit of communities and the public and to stimulate local employment and economic activity.

“I am delighted to announce this investment as part of the July Jobs Stimulus to support those working to care for our heritage and to ensure the protection and promotion of our archaeological and built heritage," said Minister of State Noonan.

"The funding will progress heritage projects across the country, ensuring that heritage is protected as a community asset and made more accessible. I am particularly delighted with inclusion of the Kilkenny City Walls project and conscious of the creation of employment that this local project and those nationwide, mean for small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople involved in heritage-related construction activity."