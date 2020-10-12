Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, October 12, 2020

The late Bridie (Biddy) Coonan (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Bridie (Biddy) Coonan (née Brennan), Muckalee, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny, October 10, peacefully at home, in her 99th year, surrounded by her loving family, Bridie (Biddy), beloved wife of the late Jack.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. In keeping with current Government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Bridie's Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (October 13) at 11am in St Brendan's Church, Muckalee, (max 25 in the church), with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie.

The late Nicholas (Nicky) Butler

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Butler, Lintown Court, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Kildangan, Kildare, October 9, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Nicky (Friendo), sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Jason and Derek, daughters Melissa and Lorraine, brother Henry, sisters Mary, Sheila, Vivienne, Anne and Patricia, grandchildren Jayden, Skye, Logan, Leon, Koda and Sienna, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place for Nicky, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30am on Tuesday (October 13) in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 25 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Evin's's Cemetery, Monasterevin, arriving at 1pm approx. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Nicky's family please do so at RIP.ie.

The late Annie Cleere (née Cooney)

The death has occurred of Annie Cleere (née Cooney) Curragh, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny. Annie died, peacefully, in Borris Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Pierce, granddaughter June, brothers Jimmy, Andy, Kevin, Mikie, Thomas, Patsy and John, sisters Mary and Maggie. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Tom, Jim, Peter, Paddy and Dan, her daughters Teresa, Ann, Molly, Bridie and Alice, brothers George and Danny, sisters Lizie, Bridie, Cathy and Eileen, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great circle of neighbours and friends.

A private wake will be held for Annie. Annie's Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday morning in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Regretfully, due to Level 3 Covid-19 Government restrictions, no more than 25 people can be allowed to attend the Funeral Mass. Annie's family are very grateful for your understanding with regard to these restrictions.

The funeral Mass can be viewed online, please click on the following link to view: If this dosent work, copy the link details below into google and click search https://www.facebook.com/barrowvision/live/

Anyone who would like to sympathize with Annie's family may leave a message in the condolence section at RIP.ie for which the family will be most grateful.

The late Esther Dowling (née Clifford)

The death has occurred of Esther Dowling (née Clifford), Old Callan Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, Old Callan Road, Kilkenny. October 9, peacefully, at home, Esther, beloved wife of the late John (Jack) and dear mother of the late Deborah. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter, Gerard and Alan, brother Anthony, sister Pauline, grandchildren Leah, Jack, Caoimhe and Rían, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place for Esther, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Monday (October 12) in St Canice's Church, Kilkenny (max of 25 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.stcanicesparish.ie

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Esther's family please do so at RIP.ie.

The late Seamus Foskin

The death has occurred of Seamus Foskin, Kilconly, The Rower, Kilkenny. Peacefully, surrounded and loved by his heartbroken family in the exceptional care and kindness of the doctors, nurses and staff of the ICU unit, St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his father Tom. Seamus will be sadly missed by Brenda, Shane, Aideen and Ciara, his beloved granddaughter Lola, his mother Mell, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Monday (October 12) at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, The Rower, followed by burial afterwards in The Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh. (max 25 in the Church and social distancing guidelines strictly apply).

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message for the family via the condolences section on RIP.ie.