Ferrybank's new neighbourhood park opens to public

The new Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park has been officially opened to the public today.

Kilkenny County Council is asking that all park goers use additional precautions to protect their health and safety and that of those around them by adhering to public health guidelines when using the park and enjoying the new amenity.

The park has seen the creation of a much-needed central amenity facility for Ferrybank, incorporating a children's playground, walking route, teenager meeting point, and playing pitch.