Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The late Jim Comerford

The death has occurred of Jim Comerford, Lymm, Cheshire, England. Formerly of Coolgreany House, Castlewarren, Kilkenny, on October 3. Jim passed away peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his wife Angela. Predeceased by his parents and brother Pierce. Deeply mourned by his beloved wife Angela, his sister-in-law Breda, brother-in-law Wilf, nephew Ian, nieces: Claire, Ruth, Ciara and Valerie, his uncles and aunt and many cousins and friends.

Funeral Service will take place on October 16 in St Winefride's Church, Lymm, followed by cremation.

The late Josephine Mullally (nee Walsh)

The death has occurred of Josephine Mullally (nee Walsh) (Danesfort, Kilkenny and formerly of Beenaskehy, Killavullen, Mallow, Cork) October 11, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Josephine (Jo), predeceased by her sister Annette, beloved wife of Martin and much loved mother of Cian, Brian, James and Grace, sadly missed by her loving husband, her children and their partners Sarah and Nia, parents Séan and Hannah, sisters Marie and Cecilia, brothers Kieran and Tony, mother-in-law Josie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Josephine will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, October 14 in St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge (max of 25 people in church). Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Danesfort. House private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cois Nore, Kilkenny. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Jo's family may do so on RIP.ie.