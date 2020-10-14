Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The late Seamus (Jim) Young

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jim) Young, formerly Tullaroan, Kilkenny and died in London. Predeceased by his wife, Nora.

Sadly missed by his son, John, his daughters, Margaret and Linda, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. House in Brabstown private, please. You can send a condolence to the family by clicking the link at RIP.ie.

The late Anne Ó Ruairc (née Kettle)

The death has occurred of Anne Ó Ruairc (née Kettle), Maiden Hill, Kilkenny and late of Market Green, Balbriggan. Formerly of IT Carlow and Irish Clay, Castlecomer. Dearly loved by Aodán, Órla and Jamie, Conall and Jodie; Pat, Denis and Lesley and their families and by many friends.

"Ní bheidh a leithéidí ann arís." Anne’s funeral will take place privately and in accordance with Covid restrictions. Donations, if desired, to Medecins Sans Frontiers. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Anne's family may do so on RIP.ie.

The late Nora Kelly (née Whelan)

The death has occurred of Nora Kelly (née Whelan),Loughsullis, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow.

Formerly of Rossenarra, Kilmoganny / Tinnecarrig, Borris / Coolroe, Graiguenamagh. At St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown in the loving care of the Nursing Staff at St Bridget's Ward. Predeceased by her husband Jim, son Daniel and baby daughter Mary, parents Jack and Nora Whelan, sisters Nan, Bridie, May and Katie, brothers Andy, Kevin, Paddy and Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Maria (Reid), sons John and Seamus, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Mag and Anne, grandchildren Daniel, James, Shane, Aoife, Dan, Marina, Sarah and Lizzie, great-grandchildren A.J. and Cuan, brothers Martin and John, sisters Berry, Lizzy, Nellie, Maggie and Julia, her many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Due to Government public restrictions a private wake will take place. Funeral to arrive at St Owen's Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, (Max 25 people in church) followed by burial afterwards in Ballymurphy Cemetery, Co. Carlow. Those who would have liked to attend Nora's funeral and are unable due to current restrictions can leave a personal message for family on the condolence link on RIP.ie.