Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal single vehicle collision in Graignamanagh

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred on October 5 at approximately 3.45pm at Ballyogan in Graignamanagh.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision that occurred when a tractor overturned on the main road. The male driver of the tractor, who was in his fifties was removed to St. Lukes' Hospital in a serious condition. The driver of the tractor has since passed away.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time on October 5 between 3.15pm and 4pm to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.