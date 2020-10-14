Kilkenny Tourism welcomes measures in Budget 2021

Kilkenny Tourism has welcomed the range of measures and supports announced yesterday for the tourism industry by Minister Paschal Donohoe.

A number of measures were announced in Budget 2021 to assist businesses affected by the pandemic and the slow growth in tourism in recent months. Among the measures welcomed by Kilkenny Tourism was the Covid-19 Recovery Support Scheme (CRSS), which allows businesses that have had to close their doors due to Government restrictions, to claim up to €5,000 per week, which will help viable tourism and hospitality businesses survive the next six months.

“The tourism and hospitality industry has faced unprecedented challenges in recent times and drastic measures were required to stimulate and reboot the sector," said Chairman of Kilkenny Tourism, Brian Tyrell said.

"While we very much welcome the measures announced yesterday, we would call for the reduction of VAT to be a permanent measure to allow hotels to contract clearly and effectively with international tour operators in the long term and keep our prices in line with our competitors, particularly the UK.

”In particular the allocation of €55 million to Failte Ireland in cash grants for the worst affected businesses, and €5 million for tourism capital investment projects, helps to safeguard our businesses and the future of the industry. In addition, the rates waiver gives businesses some much needed’ breathing space’ and allows them to focus on returning to growth, especially through the forthcoming winter months.”