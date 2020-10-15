Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, October 15, 2020

The late Rita Maher (née O'Grady)

The death has occurred of Rita Maher (née O'Grady), Árd Lachtain, Freshford, Kilkenny. At her residence, wife of the late Tom. Predeceased by her brothers Christy, Timmy, Michael, Willie and infant son Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Christy, Tom, Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in St Lachtain's Church (max. 25 people) on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery. Social guidelines regarding hand shaking and face coverings will be observed in the Church and Cemetery.

The late Bríd Daly (née Kenna)

The death has occurred of Bríd Daly (née Kenna) Bríd (Rathfarnham, Dublin and formally Ballyragget, Kilkenny) October 12 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of the Belmont Nursing Home Stillorgan, beloved wife of the late Patrick, she will be sadly missed by her sons Owen and Cormac, grandchildren Roan, Anna Kate, Cillian, Aoibhinn and Fionn, sister Tess, daughters-in-law Lorna and Maeve her cherished nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Brendan and his wife Mary, relatives and friends.

A private funeral for Bríd will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines. Personal words of condolence for the Daly family may be left in the Condolence section below the notice on RIP.ie. The funeral Mass for Bríd may be viewed on Thursday morning at 10am by selecting https://www.ballyroanparish.ie/ballyroan-parish-live-video-link/ https://www.ballyroanparish.ie/

The late John (Seán) Pielow

The death has occurred of John (Seán) Pielow, Sion Hill Road, Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Johnswell Road, Kilkenny), October 14 peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his sons Michael and Baby Peter. Seán will be greatly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Richard, daughter Louise, sister Ann, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Joe, Shonagh, Emily, James and Grace, nephews, nieces, carers, relatives and his many friends.

Due to HSE guidelines regarding Coronavirus, Seán's funeral is confined to family only, however Requiem Mass can be viewed on Friday morning, October 16, at 10.30am at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. A memorial Mass for Seán will be held at a later date which will be arranged in due course. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Seán's family may do so at RIP.ie.

The late James (Jim) Kelly

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kelly, Lower Ballycashin, Butlerstown, Waterford and formerly of Grennan, Thomastown, Kilkenny (ex Waterford Crystal). Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by wife Alice, sons Eamon and Tony, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Rhys, Alyssa, Sean and Thomas, sisters Susie (Hayes) and Rita (O'Neil), sister in law Mary, Nieces and Nephews extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother John.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Requiem mass can be viewed here. A message of sympathy can be left in the condolence section at RIP.ie. Please adhere to government guidelines and advice on social distancing and wearing masks (max 25 in church).