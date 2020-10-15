Kilkenny bladesmith wins prestigious international industry award

Patrick Brennan, knife maker and leathersmith has beaten off strong competition to receive the accolade of Bladesmith of the Year, Ireland.

The award was issued by British based magazine, Corporate Livewire, who have been running international industry awards for the past sixteen years. The criteria Corporate Livewire have based their decision upon includes quality of product, efficiency of delivery, industry recognition, ethical practice and customer feedback.

“I am honoured to receive this award,’ said Patrick. ‘It makes all the hard work seem worthwhile and spurs me on to achieve even more.”

Patrick overcame a life threatening injury in 2010 to become one of Ireland’s leading knife makers. His mastery of the craft was a major component in his rehabilitation. He has trained with master knife makers in the US and is a member of The Knifemaker’s Guild and The American Bladesmith Society.

For the past four years, under the name of the Kilkenny-based Brennan Knives, he has specialized in crafting bespoke, sustainable products using precious metals while combining traditional methods with cutting edge technology.

Patrick is also an accomplished jeweller and is currently engaged in The Design and Crafts Council of

Ireland’s Jewellery and Goldsmiths Skills and Design Course. Each piece produced by Brennan is meticulously handcrafted inhouse to a unique design.

Founded by Patrick Brennan in Kilkenny, Brennan Knives provides the highest quality knives for, among others, professional

chefs, outdoor enthusiasts and international collectors. The aim is to build a world renowned Irish brand and to create rural employment and training in traditional crafts.

For more see www.brennanknives.com