Kilkenny council chair criticises new 'house ban' restriction

The Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has criticised the latest Government restriction on visits to the home, citing it as 'a step too far'.

Cllr McGuinness says he doesn't see the sense of the new rule, and fears it may end up 'losing the people'. The new measure was announced by the Taoiseach Micheal Martin last night, and comes into effect at midnight tonight.

"I have to say I’m disappointed with this new rule on house visits. I don’t see the sense in banning house visits when there are still so many other ways you can meet people," says Cllr McGuinness on social media.

"People now wonder why they can’t visit a loved one yet they can chat to people in the gym or the shops or sit outside a restaurant and enjoy a meal together. You cant have one visitor in your home, but you can have 25 people at your wedding.

As one person said, you can’t chat to your neighbor in your kitchen or even your back garden but it’s ok to chat with them in Penneys or the gym.

Cllr McGuinness says he hopes he is wrong, but this new measure could have a negative impact.

"This may be a way to stop house parties but with the mixed messages they are losing the people and once that happens, compliance with all of the other important guidelines will suffer," he said.

"I agree with banning house parties but an all out ban on house visits I think is a step too far. The majority of people are very good and don’t have random people in their homes, just family members and close friends at the most. This will have a negative impact. I hope I’m wrong."