Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, October 16, 2020

The late Mary Fogarty (née Coady)

The death has occurred of Mary Fogarty (née Coady), The Orchards, Gowran, Kilkenny. Died surrounded by her children on October 15 following a brief illness. Loving wife of the late Dan. Deeply regretted by her children Margaret, Mary, Tom, Siobhan and Donal, her grandchildren, Mairead, Eibhlin, Emma, Libby and Daniel, son and daughters-in-law, sisters, brother,in laws, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Reposing at home with family from 3pm-8pm Friday, October 16. Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock midday Saturday, October 17 in the Church of the Assumption, Gowran. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Due to government advice a private family funeral will take place. Mass can be viewed on the Gowran Parish Facebook page.