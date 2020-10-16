Suspect arrested after threatening man with broken bottle in broad daylight

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a violent incident that took place in broad daylight in the city centre yesterday (Thursday).

An man was stopped in his car at the traffic lights in Irishtown by St Canice's Steps at approximately 3.30pm. He was approached by the suspect who was begging in an aggressive manner who retrieved a broken bottle and threatened the injured party.

A garda, who was in the vicinity at the time used pepper spray and the suspect was arrested and conveyed to Kilkenny Garda Station where he was detained.

He appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court earlier today and was charged with possession of an article capable of inflicting serious injury and was remanded in custody.