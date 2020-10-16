Kilkenny social enterprise receives funding from Rethink Ireland

Castlecomer Discovery Park, a social enterprise set up to develop rural tourism, create jobs and regenerate the town of Castlecomer has received €10,000 and a place on Ireland’s most prestigious Accelerator Programme from Rethink Ireland.

The Social Enterprise Development Fund is a €3.2 million Fund being delivered from 2018 – 2022. The fund was created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD welcomed the annoucement.

“Castlecomer Discovery Park and all the recipients of funding and support from Rethink Ireland are doing vital work in their communities to promote social and economic wellbeing, and I wish to congratulate them on their achievements. Now, more than ever, we need innovative leaders to re-think the way we live and work at an individual, local and national level to create a fairer, more inclusive and sustainable society for everyone. These Awardees are excellent examples of the importance of social enterprises to Irish society and the economy," he said.

CEO of Rethink Ireland Deirdre Mortell, said social enterprises like Castlecomer Discovery Park are at the forefront of achieving positive social change for communities across Ireland, using business skills and clever thinking to drive their social mission.

"Rethink Ireland was founded to support these organisations, and our Social Enterprise Development Fund will enable the Awardees to go from strength to strength in enhancing the economic and social wellbeing of their communities," she said.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have all been reminded about the value of strong community and supporting one another. Therefore, the role Rethink Ireland plays in promoting community and social enterprise is now even more important. I would like to congratulate Donegal Counselling Services on their success today.”

Colette Byrne, Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council, congratulated the Discovery Park on their success in receiving a Social Enterprise Development Fund Award.

“The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted many challenges and opportunities for our local communities in recent months – at both a social and economic level," she said.

"Social Enterprises can contribute an enormous amount to creating strong communities and to agile responses as our context continually changes. Thanks to Rethink Ireland and the Social Enterprise Development Fund, innovative organisations like Castlecomer Discovery Park will continue to bring about positive social change, while also boosting the local economy by creating jobs.”

For more information visit: https://rethinkireland.ie/ current_fund/social- enterprise-development-fund- 2020/