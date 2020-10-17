Batten down the hatches: Weather advisory issued for Kilkenny from end of weekend

Met Eireann has issued a moderate advisory warning for Kilkenny set to last for a number of days into next week.

Conditions turning unsettled by the end of the weekend, with a spell of very wet and at times windy weather on Monday and Tuesday. Persistent and locally heavy rainfall, coupled with high soil saturation levels, brings a risk of river and surface flooding.

Unusually high tides combined with strong winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding. Warnings will be issued on Sunday and could last until Thursday evening.

Event: Moderate Advisory warning

Severity: Yellow

Valid from: Sun. 18/10 @ 11PM

Valid to: Thu. 22/10 @ 5PM

Affected Areas: Ireland