Deaths in Kilkenny, Sunday, October 18, 2020

The late Alva Williams

The death has occurred of Alva Williams, Balief, Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Alva died, peacefully, at St.Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his wife Vera. Sadly missed by his loving family, Yvonne, Charles, Esme, Des, Alma, Mabel and Mervyn, sons in law Richard, Matt, Tommy and Eddie, daughter in law Aileen, grandchildren (15), great-grandchildren (11), brother Alwyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Johnstown, on Tuesday, arriving for funeral service at 2pm for family only (max 25 people) followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. As per Covid-19 directives please comply with government guidelines regarding public gathering, social distancing, face covering at the churchyard. Family flowers only, please. The Williams family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Personal messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided at RIP.ie. For those who cannot attend due to current restrictions Alva' s funeral service can be watched live (link to follow on RIP.ie).

The late Margaret (Peg) Doyle (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Doyle (née Brennan), Warrington and late of Neigham, Gowran, Kilkenny, passed away on Saturday, October 17 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Margaret, sons-in-law Ronan and David, brother Fr Richie, Kiltegan, sisters-in- law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral for Peg will take place in accordance with current government guidelines on Monday, October 19 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Danesfort (maximum 25 people in the Church) followed by burial in Danesfort Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/4d573Ab3GDk

The late Kathleen Forristal

The death has taken place of Kathleen Forristal of Bayside, Dublin 13 and formerly of Jerpoint Church, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Kathleen passed away on October 17 in the care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, after a long illness. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sisters Nan Collins (Carlow) and Mary Forristal (Galway), numerous nieces and nephews and the staff and residents of Cara Care, Santry, where she spent her final years and was so well cared for. Kathleen was pre-deceased by her parents William and Kathleen, Brothers Edmund, Joe, Larry, Liam and sisters Eilis and Gretta.

Kathleen's funeral Mass in will take place on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings. The funeral Mass can be viewed online by clicking here. A message of sympathy can be left below in the condolence section of RIP.ie.

The late Teresa Kelly (née Buckley)

The death has occurred of Teresa Kelly (née Buckley), St Patrick`s Close, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, October 16, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Teresa, predeceased by her husband Terry and brother Bosco, much loved mother of Alan, Stephen, David, Terry and Claire, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Gerry and Paddy, sisters Rita, Bernie, Marie, Cora and Pauline, son-in-law Mick, daughters-in-law Rose, Miriam, Deirdre and Majella, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place for Teresa, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Monday, October 19, in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown (max of 25 in church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Teresa's family please do so on RIP.ie.

The late Eleanor Ann Meally

The death has occurred of Eleanor Ann Meally, Sarsfield Street, Sallynoggin, Dublin and formerly of Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Suddenly at her Dublin Home. Pre-deceased by her parents Paddy and Annie Meally, and brother Martie. Eleanor will be very sadly missed by siblings: Tom, Birdie, Mickey, Margaret, Muire, Paudie, and Jackie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, dear friends, and her work colleagues in the HSE, Wicklow.

Please use the Condolence Book at RIP.ie to offer your sympathy.

The late Alice (Eileen) Montague (née Holden)

The death has occurred of Alice (Eileen) Montague (née Holden), Ringlestown, Kilmessan, Meath and formerly Kyle, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny. October 16. Peacefully at her daughter Mary's residence Ringlestown, Kilmessan, in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, brother Tom, sister Mary, daughter in law Julie. Alice will be greatly missed by her sons Dominic and Joseph, daughter Mary. Also Laudie, Caroline and Derek Holden, daughter in law Martina, grandchildren Hazel, Rachel, Michelle, Michael, Ryan, Ciara, Sean and Niamh, great-grandchildren Tyler, Lilly, Maeve and Julianne, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines a private family funeral will take place (max 25 persons). Alice will be removed from her daughter's residence on Sunday evening to The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilmessan, arriving for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at noon, which will be live streamed here. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to Saint Joseph's Young Priests Society. If you wish you may leave a personal message of condolence in the section at RIP.ie.