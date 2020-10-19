Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, October 19, 2020

The late Lily May O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Lily May O'Dwyer, Ballyverneen, Glenmore, County Kilkenny, October 17, Lily May, predeceased by her grandfather Denis. Peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family following an illness borne with courage and dignity. Deeply regretted by heartbroken family, parents John and Una, brother Denis, sisters Emma Kate & Marie Claire, grandparents Peggy, Eugene & Siobán, aunts Fionnuala, Edel, Siobhan, Isabel, Moyra, Kay & Mairead, uncle Michael, uncles-in-law, aunt-in-law, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing for family and close friends at her home. Lily May's funeral cortège will leave Ballyverneen (via Cappagh) at 11.30am on Thursday, 22nd October, for 12 noon for Requiem Mass in St James' Church, Glenmore, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Due to HSE Guidelines the Requiem Mass will be for immediate family only (max 25 people).

Lily May's Requiem Mass can be viewed on The Glenmore Parish webpage, www.glenmoreparish.com or on The Glenmore Parish Facebook page. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as a option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation & consideration at this difficult time. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children's Hospital.

The late Catherine (Triona) Saba (née Reid)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Triona) Saba (née Reid), Clara, Clifden, Kilkenny.



Peacefully, at her home. Sadly missed by her husband, son, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Private family cremation and family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team. If you wish to leave condolences, click on the link at RIP.ie.