Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The late Margaret (Peggy) Brennan (née Joyce)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Brennan (née Joyce), Frankford, Geataban, Kilkenny. At her residence. Wife of the late Seán. Deeply regretted by her loving sons James, Pat and Joe, daughters Mary, Anne, Rita, Lucy and Bernadette, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Geatabán Church (max 25 people) on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery, Freshford. Social guidelines regarding facial coverings and hand shaking will be observed in Church and Cemetery. House private please. You may view the Mass on https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

The late Eleanor Ann Meally

The death has occurred of Eleanor Ann Meally, Sarsfield Street, Sallynoggin, Dublin and formerly of Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Suddenly at her Dublin Home. Pre-deceased by her parents Paddy and Annie Meally, and brother Martie. Eleanor will be very sadly missed by siblings: Tom, Birdie, Mickey, Margaret, Muire, Paudie, and Jackie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, dear friends, and her work colleagues in the HSE, Wicklow.

Funeral cortège arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, Castlecomer (eircode R95 F6XK) for Requiem Mass at noon on Wednesday, October 21, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, a maximum of 25 people allowed in the church. Eleanor's Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam, https://cloghparish.ie/ Please use the condolence book on RIP.ie to offer your sympathy.

The late Mary Murphy (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née Ryan), Rosbercon, Millbanks, New Ross, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford. October 19. Mary in her 93th year. Predeceased by loving husband Danny, brothers John, Jerry and Michael, sisters Katherine, Nell, Elizabeth and Nan. Deeply regretted by nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, October 21, in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines the Requiem will be for family only. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as a option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.