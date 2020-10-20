'Extremely busy' St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny warns public of delays

St Luke’s General Hospital and its Emergency Department (ED) is extremely busy and delays are currently being experienced.

The Ireland East Hospsital Group is advising visitors to only attend the hospital ED if absolutely necessary and to not bring children, if at all possible. Management have asked the public, where possible, to consider their care options, telephone their GP or pharmacist to seek the best advice, rather than presenting at the hospital.

Figures from the INMO today show 14 patients on trolleys and wards waiting for beds.

St Luke’s General Hospital would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.

"We’d also like to remind the general public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms (see below) to please contact their GP in the first instance. Please avoid coming directly to ED if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19 or you wish to have a test," said a statement today.

Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.

Fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

A new cough - this can be any kind of cough.

Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

"The management of St Luke’s General Hospital would like to thank the public for their continued support and apologises for the inconvenience to patients and their families at this time," said IEHG.