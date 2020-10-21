Shock and grief in Kilkenny at sudden death of 'quiet gentleman' Eoin Bergin

A North Kilkenny community is in grief and mourning after the sudden death of Ballyragget player and former Kilkenny minor hurler Eoin Bergin.

He died unexpectedly on Monday. Eoin was a 2012 Kilkenny minor hurling panellist, and played a key role in Ballyragget reaching the 2018 All-Ireland intermediate final. His club, St Patrick's Ballyragget paid tribute to him in a statement on social media.

"Our hearts are with Eoin's parents Martin and Noreen, his brother Liam and sister Aisling," it said.

"His sister in law Laura, grandparents, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, his extended family and friends, and his team mates in St Patrick's GAA. Eoin hurled minor for Kilkenny in 2012 and was part of the St Patrick's GAA teams over the past number of years at underage, minor, under 21, and the adult team through county final highs and lows.

"He had immense pace and was a great man to see the goal ahead. A kind, quiet gentleman and a loss that will always be felt by the club and all who had the pleasure to know him."

Eoin was the beloved son of Martin and Noreen and dear brother to Liam and Aisling. He is deeply regretted by his loving family, grandparents, uncles, aunts, sister-in-law Laura, niece, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends.

A Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill (max 25 people) on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Social guidelines regarding facial coverings and hand shaking will be observed in church and cemetery.

This Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on the following link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Offers of condolence can be made on RIP.ie.