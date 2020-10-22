Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, October 22, 2020

The late Diane Bastable

The death has occurred of Diane Bastable, Lady's Lane, Gurteen, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Diane will be sadly missed by her husband Imran, friends and neighbours.

Funeral cortège arriving at the Crosshill Cemetery, Clogh Road, Castlecomer, on Friday morning (October 23) at 11am for burial (social distancing guidelines in the cemetery). Please use the condolence book at RIP.ie to offer your sympathies.

The late Kitty Doyle (née Geoghegan)

The death has occurred of Kitty Doyle (née Geoghegan), Gaol Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. October 21, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kitty, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Agnes, Karen, Sean, David, Colette, Andrew, Owen, Graham and the late baby Paul, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Teresa, brothers Jimmy, Joe and John, sons-in-law Jimmy, Michael and Larry, daughters-in-law Anne, Glynis, Lorraine and Suzanne, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Kitty, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Friday morning, October 23, at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral (max of 25 people in Church) followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House strictly private please. Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Kitty's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Charlie Maher

The death has occurred of Charlie Maher, Bigwood, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Bigwood, Kilkenny / Waterford who died on Wednesday, October 21, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Willie and Maura and brother Liam.

Charlie will be sadly missed by his loving wife MB (nee Laherty), sons Liam, PJ and Cathal, daughters Sandra (Corrigan) and Jancinta (Mate), daughters-in-law Anita and Karen, sons-in-law Andrew and Kwalo, his 17 adoring grandchildren, brothers Noel and John, sister Moira (Duddy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Charlie's removal will take place on Friday, October 23, walking from his home at 11.45am to St Paul's Church, Bigwood, arriving for Requiem Mass at noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Charlie's family can do so below. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Oliver (Ollie) Maher

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Maher, Bohercrussia Street, Freshford, Kilkenny. In his 91st year. Husband of the late Noreen (Long). Deeply regretted by his loving sons Ken, Noel, Oliver, Paul, daughters Marian, Suzanne, Irene, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Friday evening. A private Funeral Mass will take place in Urlingford Church (max. 25) on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery, Freshford. You are asked to please observe social guidelines regarding hand shaking and the wearing of face masks. You may view the Mass on https://churchcamlive.ie/