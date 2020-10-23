Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, October 23, 2020

The late Sean (Seanie) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Sean (Seanie) O'Connor, St Kieran's place, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Sean died, unexpectedly, at his his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Colleen, his adoring family Denis, Shane, Rory, Susan and Daithi, daughters in law Regina, Diane, Therese and Noelle, son in law Pete, grandchildren, brother Denis, sister Kathleen, Uncle, Aunt, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Requiem mass for family only (25 people) will be at St Kieran's Church Johnstown on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. As per Covid guidelines please comply with social distancing and face covering at the graveyard. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided at RIP.ie. House strictly private please.

The late Vincent Walsh

The death has occurred of Vincent Walsh, Powerswood, Thomastown, Kilkenny. October 21, Vincent peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Gabrielle, brother of Gretta, Noel, Evelyn, John-Joe, Donal, Maura and Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving family sisters-in-law, brothers-n-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing for family and close friends at his home.Vincent's funeral cortége will leave his residence (Powerswood) at 11am on Saturday, October 24 for 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Church Of The Assumption Thomastown with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Due to HSE Guidelines Requiem Mass will be for immediate family only (max 25 people). Vincent's Mass can be viewed online by clicking on thomastownparish.ie. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as a option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.