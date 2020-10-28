Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Ormonde Tax Advisors



Open for business. Income tax returns are due this time of year and they're here to help. See www.ormondetax.ie and follow them on Twitter.

TC Tyres



One of the leading independent tyre dealerships in Ireland, right in the heart of Kilkenny. Find them online here or on Facebook or Twitter.

Walshs Toyota

Open for business while adhering to HSE and Government guidelines. Visit their website here. Follow them on Twitter and like them on Facebook.

Zuni



Open for takeout coffee, pastries, breakfast and lunch from 8am-4pm midweek and 8-6pm Friday and Saturdays. Also providing a Sunday roast takeaway on Sundays with a roast beef or turkey and ham option available. Orders must be in before 5pm on Saturday. Check them out online here, or follow on social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Meubles



Showrooms are temporarily closed, but www.meubles.ie is still open for click and collect, and home delivery. There's also the option of phone orders and virtual consultations. Call 091-709550 / 056-7722034. The Christmas shop is also open, with 20% off trees, lights, decorations and more. Follow them on Twitter, check them out on Facebook or Instagram.