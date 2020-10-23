Work continues on burst main in Kilkenny affecting 1,500 people

A huge burst occured along 30ft of water mains serving an area of South Kilkenny yesterday, causing water outages and affecting the supply for around 1,500 people.

Irish Water working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council are continuing repair works on the burst main that occurred yesterday affecting Inistioge, The Rower and the surrounding areas. The initial burst consisted of a split along the full length of a 30ft length of the nine inch pipe. This length of pipe was excavated during the day yesterday but the crew encountered difficulties with the network that seperates the supply feeding The Rower.

A temporary fitting was put place early this morning and the water was turned back on at approximately 4am, however, crews were unable to increase the pressure in the network to feed the extremities located on higher ground in both the Rower and Inistioge as the temporary fitting was unable to hold the required pressure.

A new fitting was delivered to site this afternoon at 3pm today with the water supply turned off again at 2pm to facilitate the correct flanged fitting. It is expected that the work will take three to four hours and the crew will be in a position to turn the water back on to full pressure at 6pm. Normally, it takes six to seven hours to comletely refill the network.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council understands the inconvenience caused when repair works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of our website https://www.water.ie. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850-278278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.