Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, October 26, 2020

The late Nora Mackey (née Fogarty)

The death has occurred of Nora Mackey (née Fogarty), Graigueswood, Freshford, Kilkenny. In the wonderful care of the management and staff of Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Nicky. Deeply regretted by her loving son Liam, daughter Breda, grandchildren, Fiachra, Caoimhe, Sadhbh, Patrick, daughter-in-law Paula, son-in-law Ned, brother Tim, niece, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Monday evening with Vigil Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to Clontubrid Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. (max 25 people). Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Social guidelines to be observed regarding handshaking and face coverings in funeral home, church and cemetery.

The late Liam O'Brien

The death has occurred of Liam O'Brien, Chicago, USA and, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Eldest son of Sean and Bridget O'Brien (nee Whelan) and husband of Mary Philomena (nee Dee) and father of Michael and Jennifer Nora. Mourned by his brothers Pat and Seamus, sisters Breda and May. Now at rest with Philip, John and Francis.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live from St. Alexis Catholic Church, Bensenville, on Tuesday, October 27 at 5.30pm (Irish time) on the following link. https://www.facebook.com/SaintAlexisCatholicChurchBensenville/live_videos

The late Cormac O’Reilly

The death has occurred of Cormac O’Reilly of Ashgrove, Avenue Road, Dundalk and formerly of Wexford and Kilkenny, passed away, unexpectedly at home, comforted by two of his daughters on October 24. Cormac was the beloved husband of Pauline (née Daly), father to Cormac, Finbar, Maire, Aisling, Peadar and Aine and brother to Colm and Anne. Cormac will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sister, beloved grandchildren and extended family. Cormac was predeceased by his brothers Peadar and Padraig.

Due to Government guidelines, Cormac’s Funeral will take place privately in St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church at 11am on Thursday, October 29 and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Donations to NCBI in lieu of flowers. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals on 0429334283.

The late Justin Duggan

The death has occurred of Justin Duggan, Breagagh House, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Dangan Terrace, Thomastown, October 23, peacefully, at home, Justin, sadly missed by his partner Bernadette Burke and their son Daniel, Sharon and Justin and their mother Pauline, brothers Paddy and Noel, sisters Ber and Valerie, grandchildren Daisy Burke, Saffron, Rian, Tristan and Heather, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Justin, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday morning October 26, at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown (max of 25 people in church) followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Thomastown. Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at www.thomastownparish.ie

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Justin's family may do so on RIP.ie. Justin's family would like to thank everybody for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Seamus (Seamie) Maher

The death has occurred of Seamus (Seamie) Maher, Stephen Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, retired An Post. October 22 (peacefully) at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Gary and Derek. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law MJ and Lydia, grandchildren Kiara, Brendan, Kay, Kimberly, Molly, Rachel Ryan and Jackie, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for Seamus will be celebrated on Tuesday (October 27) at noon in St Mary's Cathedral (max. 25 people in the Cathedral) followed by interment in St Kieran's Cemetery (via Stephen Street). House private, please. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Funeral Mass for Seamus will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

The late Mary Martin (née O'Rourke)

The death has occurred of Mary Martin (née O'Rourke), Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny and formerly of Larchfield) October 23, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Mary, pre-deceased by her loving husband Dick, brother John and sister Betty, sadly missed by her loving daughter Majella, son-in-law John, granddaughters Marie and Linda, Linda's husband John, great grandchildren Rory, Tommy, Conor, Harry and Mollie, sisters Sheila and Kathleen, brother Terry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Safety, a private family funeral will take place, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday, October 26 at 10.30am in St Fiacre's Church, Loughboy (max 25 in church) and burial afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Mary's family may do so at RIP.ie

Mary's family wish to thank everybody for their understanding and support at this difficult time.