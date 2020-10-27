Gardaí seize €3,000 worth of fireworks in North Kilkenny

Detectives from Kilkenny Garda Station searched a location near Urlingford on Monday evening and seized approximately €3000 worth of illegal fireworks.

Gardaí are urging the public to report incidents, particularly the sale of fireworks and the stockpiling of materials for bonfires, which are also illegal.

Under the 2006 Criminal Justice Act, “it is illegal to possess a firework with the intent to sell it, or to ignite or to throw it,” he said.