Green light for 12 new apartments in Ballyragget despite planning appeal

Permission has been granted to the Good Shepherd Centre, Kilkenny to build 12 new apartments in Ballyragget, despite a planning appeal.

The project site is located on Patrick Street. The plans involve demolishing a two-storey house and outbuildings, as well as alterations and the refurbishment of The Red Barn building within the curtilage of protected structure .

The project was previously granted planning permission by Kilkenny County Council but was then the subject of a third party appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

During the consultation process, nine submissions were received from local residents and groups. There was also a petition submitted signed by more than 350 people.

The issues raised included concerns about overlooking, impact on views, overshadowing and a loss of light to property, while it was also contended that the scale of the proposed development is out of character with the open spaces to the rear gardens of properties on Patrick Street and High Street. There were also concerns about a resulting population increase, noise and disruption, and traffic.

Taking all submissions and a site visit into account, the Bord decided to grant permission, albeit subject to a list of 20 conditions. These include the need for a revised site layout and amendments such as the inclusion of a controlled entrance, restrictions on construction hours, public lighting, and other details around visual and residential amenity.