Three Kilkenny groups to benefit from integration projects funding

Three community groups in Kilkenny will benefit from €15,000 in funding to support integration projects during the pandemic, according to Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

They include the Intercultural Community Mental Health group, Kilkenny Polska Eire Integration Festival, as well as the International Communities Integration Festival, with each to get €5,000. Deputy Phelan said he was delighted the three organisations will benefit from funding through the 2020 Communities Integration Fund to support their activities.

“People in Kilkenny have come together like never before for the betterment of their communities, and in these challenging times it is vital that we ensure that everyone in our society feels included and that they belong," he said.

“It is so welcome that almost every county in Ireland will benefit from funding for locally run projects to support the integration of migrants. As the fund is intended to support the integration of migrant and host communities, all applications had to demonstrate how they will involve both migrant and host communities in the activities proposed.

“A total of almost €500,000 in grant funding has been provided to 113 groups nationwide this year. This is the fourth year of the Communities Integration Fund, bringing the total amount made available to date to over €2 million. The projects granted funding are small community-based projects. A maximum grant amount of €5,000 and a minimum grant amount of €1,000 is allocated to any single project."

The Communities Integration Fund was first established in 2017 to implement the commitment under Action 51 of the Migrant Integration Strategy to support actions by local communities throughout Ireland to promote the integration of migrants and refugees.

“Community groups received funding for activities such as intercultural awareness, combatting racism and xenophobia, sport and community games and education," said the Fine Gael TD.