Author with Graig connection wins award for her first book

Esther Robinson, whose family live in Graignamanagh recently published a 32-page hardback beautifully colour-illustrated children's picture book that will be a great resource for all primary schools and preschools.

It is a rhyming story about a little girl with Down’s syndrome and it helps children to learn at an early age the concepts of kindness, compassion, empathy, forgiveness, friendship, inclusive education and celebrating difference.

It has won the Literary Titan Gold Award for September. The book was inspired by the author's brother, Martin Gahan who lives in Graignamanagh and has an ultra-rare genetic syndrome