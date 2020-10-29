Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, October 29, 2020

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan (née Tynan)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan (née Tynan) Bonnettstown, Kilkenny, October 27 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Castlecomer District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Billy and loving mother of Margaret, Michael and Liam. Predeceased by her brothers and sister Pat, Larry and Peggy. Sadly missed by her brother Shem, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, a large circle of friends and very kind neighbours.

In compliance with current guidelines a private Requiem Mass for Betty's family will be celebrated on Thursday (October 29) at 1pm in St Canice's Church (max 25 people in the church) followed by interment in St Kieran's Cemetery (via the new bridge). House private, please. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. Betty's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie

The late Paddy Hanrahan

The death has occurred of Paddy Hanrahan, late of Larchfield, Kilkenny), October 28, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Paddy (formerly of the Black Aces Showband), beloved husband of Peggy and much loved father of Alan, Hazel and Noel, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Liam and Michael, sisters Sheila and Philomena, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Joan and Rosaleen, grandchildren Kelly, Jack, Daniel, Ciara, Jake, Amy, Noel, Luke, Erin and Leah, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Safety, a private family funeral will take place, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Friday, October 30, at 11am in St Fiacre's Church, Loughboy (max 25 in church). Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Paddy's family may do so on RIP.ie. Paddy's family wish to thank everybody for their understanding and support at this difficult time.