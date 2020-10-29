Weather warning issued for Kilkenny over Halloween weekend

A moderate advisory weather warning has just been issued for Kilkenny for the days ahead.

The Alert message from Met Eireann says that very unsettled weather will occur over the Halloween weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

There will be spells of heavy rain that will lead to surface and river flooding. Very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible. Some coastal flooding in other areas is possible also due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds. Very high seas.

Event: Moderate Advisory warning

Severity: Yellow

Valid from: Fri. 30/10 @ 9PM

Valid to: Mon. 02/11 @ 6PM

Affected Areas: Ireland