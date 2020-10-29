Work under way on Main Street and junction in Gowran

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the start of road improvement and safety works in Gowran.

The works, which got under way this week, will see the resurfacing of the R448 Main Street and safety improvements at the junction. Cllr Fitzpatrick thanked the local area engineer Philippe Beubry and the roads staff for their work on the scheme.

“I’ve been seeking to progress these works for some time and it is great to see it finally happening,” he said.

The R448, Main Street, Gowran will be closed again today (Thursday) from 8am till 6pm to facilitate the resurfacing works.

The traffic will be diverted onto the R702 and R712 via Clara and Paulstown. Kilkenny County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused.