Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, October 30, 2020

The late Michael Clinton

The death has occurred of Michael Clinton, Newhouse, Thomastown, Kilkenny / and formerly of Millbank, Lucan, Co Dublin) October 29, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Michael, predeceased by his loving wife Breda and daughters Margaret and Kim, beloved father of Áine, George, David, Michelle and Mary, sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Maurice and Steve, daughters-in-law Edel and Eithne, grandchildren Jenna, Holly, Ciara, Billy, Harriet, Lucy, Dara, Rebecca and Ivy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Safety, a private family funeral will take place, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday (October 31) at 11am in St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin (max 25 in church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only please.

The cortege willl travel via Newhouse on Saturday morning. Requiem Mass will be livestreamed with link appearing here later. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Michael's family may do so at RIP.ie.

Michael's family wish to thank everybody for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Agnes (Babs) Conroy (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Agnes (Babs) Conroy (née Murphy), Mary Street, Durrow, Laois / Threecastles, Kilkenny. Agnes passed away peacefully at her residence, on Thursday, October 29 in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Seàn. Sadly missed by her family, Ann, Margaret, Seàn, Una, Mary and Ger, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions Agnes's funeral and burial will be private to family only. Messages of sympathy may be placed on the Condolence link on RIP.ie. House private please.

The late Michael Keegan

The death has occurred of Michael Keegan (Rossenara Demesne, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny). October 28, in the loving care of his daughter Emma and granddaughter Leah, Michael, beloved husband of the late Jacquie, sadly missed by his loving daughter Emma and his beloved granddaughter Leah, extended family in the UK, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety, a private family funeral and cremation will take place in the coming days.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team and St Joseph's Home, Kilmoganny. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Michael's family may do so at RIP.ie. Michael's family wish to thank everybody for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Bridget (Bridie) Sales (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Sales (née Murphy), Grange Upper, Lisnagry, Limerick / formerly Barabehy, Mooncoin, Kilkenny) October 28, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of all the staff in Milford Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Dearly loved mother of Michael and Christine (Waldron). Sadly missed by her son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Eve, grandchildren Claire, Ashleigh, Katie and Anna, brother Billy, sister-in-law Peggy, loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Friday, October 30, at noon at Kilnaspic Church, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Nursing Home. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.