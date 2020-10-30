#KEEPKILKENNYINBUSINESS
Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
Here are today's Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness.
Newpark Hotel
Carvery takeaway dinner available every Sunday from noon-4pm. Pre-order or walk in takeaways accommodated. Contact on 056-7760500. Find their website here or follow them on Twitter @newparkhotel, or check them out on Facebook or Instagram.
McCreery's Auctioneers
Houses for sale. View the full property listings for Kilkenny or get in contact at 056-7721904, online here and find them on Facebook here.
Kyteler's Inn
Takeaway service available Monday-Friday 10-3, Sat-Sun 11-6. Daily Student Specials available from €6. Contact on 056-7721064. Find them on Instagram and like them on Facebook.
Regatta
All Irish stores are currently closed due to covid - but you can continue to shop online at www.regatta.ie.com. The midterm event now live with up to 50% off on select items. Find them here or on Facebook.
Kilkenny Motor Company
Open as an essential service for all your motoring needs. Visit the online used car showroom and find out what cars are in stock. For more, click to visit the website or Facebook or Instagram.
