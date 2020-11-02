Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, November 2, 2020

The late Joan Fitzgerald (née Dunlop)

The death has occurred of Joan Fitzgerald (née Dunlop), Hawthorn Avenue, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and late of Rothe Terrace, Kennyswell Road) October 31, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff in ICU at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, Joan, beloved wife of Frank, loving mother of Paul and Laura, nana of Jude and mother-in-law of Nicola, dearest sister of Frank, Tom, Sam, Paul and the recently deceased Seamus, sadly missed by all her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Joan, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday morning, November 4, at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral (max of 25 people in Cathedral) followed by burial in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

Flowers are welcome but a donation, in lieu, can be made to the Irish Kidney Association. Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Joan's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Seamus Dunlop



The death has occurred of Seamus Dunlop of 41 Collaire Court, Callan, Kilkenny and formerly of Walkin Street, Kilkenny. Seamus died on October 31, unexpectedly at his home. Arrangements to follow

The late Vera Kearns (née Cuddihy)

The death has occurred of Vera Kearns (née Cuddihy), Parnell Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, October 31, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Brendan, loving mother of the late Brenda and Carmel. Much loved mother of Triona. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Shay, brother Noel, sisters-in-law Josephine and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current government and HSE guidelines a private Requiem Mass for Vera will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday in St Mary's Cathedral (max 25 people in the cathedral) followed by interment in St Kieran's Cemetery. Vera's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

The late Noreen Mahon (née Tobin)

The death has occurred of Noreen Mahon (née Tobin), Ballybrazil, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Francis. Much loved mother of Elizabeth,John, Thomas, Philip, Frances, Noelle, Joseph and grandmother of Laura. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass for Noreen will take place on Tuesday in The Church of the Assumption Mooncoin followed by burial in the Old Cemetery. To view Noreen's Mass, please click link below at 11.50 am on Tuesday. http://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Due to HSE guidelines Noreen's Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Colette Deegan (née White)

The death has occurred of Colette Deegan (née White) (Noremount, Kilkenny and late of Dublin) October 30th 2020 (unexpectedly) in the wonderful care of the staff of Archersrath Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Tracy. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, brothers Brian and Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

In keeping with current government and HSE. guidelines, a private Requiem Mass, for Colette's family, will be celebrated on Monday (November 2) at 11am in St Fiacre's Church, Loughboy (max 25 in the church) followed by interment in St Mullin's Cemetery, Carlow. Colette's Requiem Mass will be live streamed onhttps://youtu.be/TY5aiEz6W4g

The late Annette Griffin (née Long)

The death has occurred of Annette Griffin (née Long),Tir Connell Close, Lismore Heights, Waterford and late of Clonmore, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, who died on Saturday, October 31, peacefully, at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Annette will be sadly missed by her husband Edward, son Dermot, daughter Louise (McDonald), son-in-law Ciarán, grandchildren Fergus, Brian and Niamh, brother Ben, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Annette's removal will take place on Monday, November 2, to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin arriving for Requiem Mass at noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Annette's Mass, please click link below at 11.50am on Monday: https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. We suggest using the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.