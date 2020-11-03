Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The late Martin Drohan

The death has occurred of Martin Drohan, Maddoxtown, Kilkenny and late of John's Green, Kilkenny, October 31, unexpectedly, at home, Martin, beloved son of the late Philip and Maura Drohan, sadly missed by his cousins Maurice, Arthur, Carmel and Aoife, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety, a private cremation will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Martin's family may do so at RIP.ie. Martin's family wish to thank everybody for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Chrissie Reddy (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Chrissie Reddy (née O'Neill), Skeard, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Chrissie passed away peacefully. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Packie, daughters Margaret, Patricia and Esther, brothers Paddy, Sean and Ned, sons-in-law Eamonn, Kevin and Alan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving on Wednesday at St Senan's Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Reddy family can use the on-line service at RIP.ie. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to immediate family and close friends. (Maximum 25 people and face masks must be worn please).

The late Seamus Dunlop

The death has occurred of Seamus Dunlop, late of Walkin Street and Rothe Terrace, Kilkenny and Collaire Court, Callan, October 31, unexpectedly, at his home, Seamus, beloved father of Shane and Clive, dear brother of Frank, Tom, Sam, Paul and recently deceased Joan, sadly missed by his loving sons and their mother Helena, brothers, daughters-in-law Gemma and Rebecca, grandchildren Harry and Jack, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Seamus, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Thursday morning, November 5, at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral (max of 25 people in Cathedral) followed by burial in St Kieran's Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Seamus' family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.