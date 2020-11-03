Suspect due in court following overnight burglary in Kilkenny City Centre

Gardaí have arrested a man following a burglary on Kieran Street in the city centre shortly after 4am this morning.

Gardaí on Covid-19 crime preventation patrols apprehended a man in his 30's breaking into a commercial premises. The male was arrested and is currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station to appear in court later today.

Commenting on the arrest Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People that business owners can be assured that An Garda Siochana are actively patrolling closed properties during the period of Level 5 restrictions."