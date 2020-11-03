Planning lodged for 16-classroom school in Wetlands area of Kilkenny

A planning application has been lodged for a new primary school in the wetlands area of Kilkenny City.

Cairn Homes Properties Ltd is seeking permission for the construction of a two-storey, 16-classroom primary school building and a two-classroom special needs centre with a combined floor area of 2741sqm.

The application also includes plans for outdoor play facilities, a new entrance from College Avenue, set down area and parking facilities and all associated site development, infrastructural and landscaping works.

A decision on the application is due early next month.