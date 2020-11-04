Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The late Sr Máire Convery

The death has occurred of Sr Máire Convery, Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Madonna House, Ferrybank, and late of Abbey House, Ferrybank, who died on Tuesday, November 3, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Síle, sister Nora. Sr Máire will be sadly missed by her sister Síle (California), brothers Liam and Frank, sisters-in-law Hazel and Janet, nieces, nephews, especially Patricia O'Donnell, the Sacred Heart of Mary Sisters, extended family and friends.

Sr Máire's removal will take place on Thursday, November 5, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. To View Máire's Mass please click link below at 9.50am: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Máire's family can do so at RIP.ie. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.