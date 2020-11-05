Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 5, 2020

The late Hannah Dunne (née Shanahan)

The death has occurred of Hannah Dunne (née Shanahan), Cherrymount, Stoneyford, Kilkenny. Hannah died peacefully on Tuesday, November 3 at her home in the loving care of her family. She was predeceased by her husband Michael and her daughter Mary.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Jo and Catherine, son Philip, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family Requiem Mass for Hannah will take place at 11 am on Thursday in The Church of The Assumption, Thomastown followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown,Kilkenny.

Please use the condolence section at RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathy. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Friends of St Columba's Thomastown or The Village Day Care Centre, Kilkenny. For live Funeral streaming click here.