13 dogs were surrendered following the search of house in North Kilkenny

Gardaí carried out a planned search under the Animal Health & Welfare Act 2013 in Urlingford earlier today.

A total of 13 dogs were surrendered following the search of a private house.

An investigation is currently underway and the animals are now being fostered by Cara Rescue Dogs and Protecting Pound Dogs. These animals are all to be rehomed in the future.

Gardaí were assisted by the KSPCA, Kilkenny Local Authority and a designated veterinary surgeon.