Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, November 6, 2020

The late Richard (Dick) Phelan

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Phelan, Midleton, Cork and late of Piltown, Kilkenny. On November 3. Unexpectedly and peacefully, Richard (Dick), son of the late John and Mary Jo and father of the late Maria. Deeply regretted by his family, David, Deirdre, Caroline, Jackie and their mother Margaret, sons in-law, daughter in-law, grand children, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception in to Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Midleton on Saturday, November 7 for 10am. Funeral Mass followed by Cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, Dick's Funeral Mass will take place privately for family only. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation during these difficult times. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Midleton Parish Saorview and on https://www.facebook.com/ofarrellfuneralcork

Condolences may be expressed on RIP.ie.